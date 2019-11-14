Open Enrollment for 2020 Marketplace Coverage is Here

You can now apply for new 2020 health insurance — or renew, change, or update your 2019 health plan for 2020. All Marketplace plans cover the same set of essential health benefits, preventive care, and pre-existing conditions.

Gather everything you need before you apply. When you apply for or renew your coverage, you’ll be asked to give household, income, and current coverage information. Save yourself time and stress by reviewing this Marketplace checklist (PDF) in advance to make sure you have everything you need.

If you have 2019 Marketplace coverage, review your current application to make sure it’s still accurate. If it’s not, update your application with any income and/or household changes. If you don’t update your application, you might not get the right amount of premium tax credit or other savings.

Set an Open Enrollment deadline reminder. Open Enrollment ends December 15. If you have a 2019 Marketplace plan, you may be automatically enrolled in the same plan (or a similar one) for 2020 if you don’t act by the deadline. This may not be your best option, so be sure to compare all available plans. Mark December 15 on your calendar so you don’t miss out on a plan that may be a better fit for you for 2020.

Important dates December 15, 2019: Last day to enroll, re-enroll, or change for 2020. After this date, you can enroll or change only with a Special Enrollment Period.

Useful Resources

HealthCare.gov

Website: healthcare.gov

Call Center: 1 (800) 318-2596

The is the official federal website for the federally-facilitated exchanges, managed by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Public Information on Rate Reviews

Website: ratereview.healthcare.gov

Under the ACA, every premium rate increase of 10% or more for non-grandfathered coverage in the individual and small group markets must be reviewed and made publicly available. This federal website allows consumers to search for rate requests that meet or exceed the 10% threshold by state.

Kaiser Family Foundation

Website: kff.org/aca

This website includes helpful information for consumers and employers regarding the Affordable Care Act. One example is a flowchart to help consumers understand the individual mandate (available online by clicking here).

Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO)

Website: cms.gov/cciio

CCIIO is a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and oversees the implementation of the ACA’s provisions relating to private health insurance.



NAIC Special Section: PPACA and State Insurance Regulation

Website: naic.org

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) is an organization of the chief insurance regulators from across the U.S. This website includes useful information for consumers, industry, and state insurance regulators.