The Johnson Collection and RJ Rockers Brewing Company Indulge Spartanburg’s “Virtues and Vices” on Nov. 21

A tradition seven years in the making, Art on Tap is back to raise a glass to fine art and craft beer at downtown Spartanburg’s TJC Gallery.

Art on Tap will take place Thursday, November 21, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The Johnson Collection, a private art collection for public good rooted in Spartanburg, and RJ Rockers Brewing Company, the Hub City’s original craft brewery, have reunited for a Spartanburg ArtWalk event featuring the Johnson Collection’s latest exhibition, Virtues & Vices, and a limited-edition RJ Rockers beer brewed exclusively for the occasion and inspired by the exhibition.

Join RJ Rockers brewer Jeremy Smith at 6:30 pm for a Brewer’s Talk in the gallery. In celebration of innovation on the canvas and in the taproom, Jeremy will share his inspiration and technique that fueled the evening’s libation, a wild-cultured sour pumpkin ale.

Virtues & Vices invites viewers to reflect, question, and explore the ways in which art can depict moral virtue and vice. Featuring paintings by William H. Johnson, Winfred Rembert, Eugene Thomason, William Tolliver, John McCrady, Wayman Adams, Helen Moseley, Irma Cook, Bob Thompson, Arthur Rose, Lamar Dodd, Clarence Millet, Ernest Barnes, Balcomb Greene, William Dodge, Caroline Durieux, Mary Whyte, Julien Binford, and George Luks, Virtues & Vices hopes to inspire engaging and charitable conversations about the human conscience and that which guides our individual moral compasses.

Virtues & Vices in on view at TJC Gallery now through January 24, 2020. Art on Tap is free and open to the public, and beer samples are available free of charge for guests aged 21 and up.