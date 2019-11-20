USC Upstate Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Shows

The University of South Carolina Upstate is pleased to announce the schedule for its theatre program’s 2019-2020 season and its commercial music program’s lineup for fall 2019.

USC Upstate Theatre’s 2019-2020 Season

Tick, Tick…BOOM! Book Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 21-23; 3 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Main Stage Theatre at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center

Synopsis: An intimate, autobiographical pop/rock musical from the creator of Rent. Tick, Tick… Boom! tells the story of Jon, a struggling composer whose life seems to be going nowhere, and the sacrifices he makes to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing 14 songs, 10 characters and a band, TICK, TICK… BOOM! takes the audience on the playwright/composer’s journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

Admission: $10 general admission; $5 USC Upstate faculty, staff and students.

Ticketing: Tickets on sale now online, or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office (1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday). For more information, call 864-503-5695, or email [email protected]

A Tuna Christmas, By Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13

Where: Main Stage Theatre at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center

Synopsis: A Tuna Christmas is a broad comedy set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the third-smallest town in the state. The play centers on the town’s annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, won 14 times in a row by Vera Carp, a mysterious “Christmas Phantom” known for vandalizing yard displays. Contestants are a little on edge. Subplots include Stanley Bumiller’s attempts to end his probation and leave Tuna, Bertha Bumiller’s struggle to hold her family together at Christmas time and Joe Bob Lipsey’s fight to successfully put on a production of A Christmas Carol in spite of the town electric company threatening to turn the lights off. The play is both an affectionate commentary and withering satire of small-town, Southern life.

Admission: $10 general admission (includes dessert).

Ticketing: Tickets on sale now online, or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office (1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday). For more information, call 864-503-5695, or email [email protected]

Voices to Hear: A Diversity/Inclusion Reading

Last Night and the Night Before, By Donnetta Lavinia Grays

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14, 2020; 3 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Studio Theatre at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center

Synopsis: When Monique and her 10-year-old daughter, Samantha, show up unexpectedly on her sister’s Brooklyn doorstep, it’s the beginning of the end for Rachel and her partner Nadima’s orderly lifestyle. Monique is on the run from deep trouble. Her husband, Reggie, is nowhere to be seen, and Samantha becomes ever haunted by the life in southern Georgia she was forced to leave behind. Poetic, dark and often deeply funny, Last Night and the Night Before explores the power, necessity and beauty of loss.

Admission: Free (Donations will be accepted at the door).

Ticketing: Tickets go on sale Jan. 13, 2020, online, or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office (1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday). For more information, call 864-503-5695, or email [email protected]

Three Sisters, By Anton Chekov

A new version by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, based on a literal translating by Elise Thoron with Natalya Paramonova and Kristin Johnsen-Neshati

When: 8 p.m. April 2-4, 2020; 3 p.m. April 5, 2020

Where: Main Stage Theatre at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center

Synopsis: Transplanted from their beloved Moscow to a provincial Russian town, three sisters—school teacher Olga, unhappily married Masha, and idealistic Irina—yearn for the city of their childhood, where they imagine their lives will be transformed and fulfilled. Three Sisters is the portrait of a family grappling with the bittersweet distance between reality and dreams.

Admission: General admission $8; $4 for USC Upstate faculty, staff and students.

Ticketing: Tickets on sale January 13, 2020. online, or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office (1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday). For more information, call 864-503-5695, or email [email protected]

USC Upstate Commercial Music’s Fall Calendar

USC Upstate Jazz Night

-Jazz Night will feature student performances of classic jazz standards in the styles of swing, bebop, blues and Bossa Nova.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12

Where: Studio Theatre at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center

Upstate Vocal Ensemble: Fall Concert

-The Upstate Vocal Ensemble, joined by featured student and faculty soloists, present a concert of great music ranging from Baroque opera to current-day favorite TV shows. You’ll hear some old favorites, some new discoveries and some familiar songs presented in creative, unexpected ways.

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Theatre at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center

USC Upstate Commercial Music Combo: ‘80s Night, with special guests Nëon Ärcädiä

-USC Upstate’s Commercial Music Combo brings you back to the era of leg warmers and parachute pants, when Pac-Man ruled the arcades and arcades ruled the mall. Join us for an evening of synth-pop and big hair, featuring hits by George Michael, Phil Collins, Michael Jackson and more.

Special Guests: Nëon Ärcädiä: Including several members of Randomonium (voted Best Band of the Upstate for 2019). Nëon Ärcädiä is the ultimate 80’s experience, capturing the soul of the Arcade era with heart and accuracy.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5

Where: Studio Theatre at USC Upstate Performing Arts Center

Admission: $8 general admission; $4 for USC Upstate faculty and staff; free for students

Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased online or at the Performing Arts Center Box Office (1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday). For more information, call 864-503-5695, or email [email protected]

