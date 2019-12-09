83rd Annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Saturday, Dec. 21

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is America’s oldest high school all-star game, taking place this year at Gibbs Stadium on Saturday, December 21, with a 1:00 pm kickoff.

The Shrine bowl will feature 44 of the best high school seniors from North Carolina against 44 of the best high school seniors from South Carolina.

This annual game was first played on December 4, 1937 in Charlotte, N.C., making it the oldest high school football all-star game in the nation. It features many of the top high school players from North and South Carolina and is played to benefit the Greenville (South Carolina) Unit Shriners Hospital for Children and the 21 other Shriners Hospitals for Children across the nation.

Having always been played on the third weekend in December, the game culminates the year’s fundraising efforts of the six shrine temples involved in operating the game. Since the first game in 1937, over $75 million dollars has been raised for Shriners Hospitals.

The 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas takes place at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium located at 429 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC. Please visit the Shrine Bowl website for additional information and to purchase your tickets in advance.