Android Auto Comes to BMW

The BMW Group is extending the reach of seamless connectivity in its vehicles with the introduction of Android Auto starting in mid 2020.

Android Auto, the latest digital and user centric service addition to BMW will allow customers to connect their Android smartphones wirelessly with their vehicle and, in doing so, enjoy access to useful information like suggested destinations and upcoming appointments just when it is needed.

Plug & play out, wireless in

Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use the smartphone in BMW vehicles, making it easy to access music, media and messaging apps. The wireless connection makes the process of linking up an Android smartphone to a BMW extremely user friendly with a simplified interface Added to which, Android Auto is integrated directly into BMW’s fully digital cockpit, meaning that customers can view all important information not just on the central Control Display but also in intelligently adapted form in the instrument cluster’s Info Display as well as in the Head Up Display, where it appears directly in the driver’s driving direction.

The Google Assistant on Android Auto makes it easy to get directions, keep in touch and stay productive . Many of our customers have pointed out the importance to them of having Android Auto inside a BMW for using a number of familiar Android smartphone features safely without being distracted from the road, in addition to BMW’s own functions and services,” says Peter Henrich, Senior Vice President Product Management BMW. “We will offer this service to our customers starting in July 2020.”

Patrick Brady, Vice President of Engineering, Google: “We are excited to work with BMW to bring wireless Android Auto to their customers worldwide next year. The seamless connection from Android smartphones to BMW vehicles allows customers to hit the road faster while maintaining access to all of their favourite apps and services in a safer experience.”

Android Auto in a BMW will be demonstrated live for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 and will be will be available for customers in 20 countries from July 2020 for all vehicles with BMW Operating System 7.0.

Please click this link to see the list of smartphones that support Android Auto with a wireless connection.

Google, Android Auto and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.