ASPCA Participates in the Subaru Share the Love Event for Twelfth Year in a Row

For the twelfth year in a row, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is participating as a national charity partner in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event.

The event benefits thousands of animals across the country through animal welfare events in local communities.

From now through January 2, 2020, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities, with the ASPCA being one of the four national charity options. For the fourth consecutive year, there will be no cap placed on the total donation from Subaru to the ASPCA and other Subaru Share the Love Event charitable partners.

Through its participation in the Subaru Share the Love Event, the ASPCA has been able to provide critical grant funding to animal welfare organizations around the country. As a result of last year’s Subaru Share the Love Event, the ASPCA granted a total of $519,600 to 109 animal welfare organizations across 34 states and Washington, D.C. to support a variety of pet events in partnership with local Subaru retailer partners. These events provided critical services for animals in need, including microchipping, vaccinations, spay/neuter, adoptions, and more. In 2018, the ASPCA and Subaru grant program impacted a total of 6,758 animals, and the ASPCA and Subaru aim to achieve equal success in 2019.

“For the past twelve years, our partnership with Subaru and the Subaru Share the Love Event has secured safe and loving homes for tens of thousands of vulnerable animals,” said Matt Bershadker, President and CEO of the ASPCA. “We are grateful to Subaru for their sustained commitment to pets and communities and thank all of the participating animal shelters for their hard work and collaboration.”

Since 2008, Subaru has donated more than $22.4 million to the ASPCA to help animals in need through the Subaru Share the Love Event. Throughout their longstanding partnership, Subaru has impacted the rescue, transport, and adoption of more than 57,000 animals nationwide.

For more information about the ASPCA’s participation in the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit www.aspca.org/sharethelove.