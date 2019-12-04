BMW of North America Reports November 2019 U.S. Sales

November highlights include the seventh generation BMW 3 Series sedan (6,283 units), as well as the BMW X3 (5,948 units) and X5 (5,359 units) Sports Activity Vehicles.

BMW sales totaled 31,213 vehicles in November 2019, an increase of 10.2 percent over the 28,330 vehicles sold in November 2018. Year-to-date, BMW sales in the U.S. are up 4.5 percent.

The BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle, which represents the pinnacle of BMW’s X model lineup and features range topping luxury with seating for up to seven, enjoyed its best month since its launch in March (2,614 units).

“We enter the final month of 2019 in the midst of our annual ‘Road Home’ sales event with optimism for a strong year-end and a prosperous year ahead,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “We at BMW would like to wish all of our customers and dealers a very happy and healthy holiday season.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, November 2019

Nov. 2019 Nov. 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW passenger cars 16,014 16,511 -3.0% 150,699 176,037 -14.4% BMW light trucks 15,199 11,819 28.6% 138,381 100,620 37.5 TOTAL BMW 31,213 28,330 10.2% 289,080 276,657 4.5%

MINI Brand Sales

For November, MINI USA reported 3,067 vehicles sold, a decrease of 13.1 percent from the 3,528 in the same month a year ago.

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 10,758 vehicles, an increase of 26.4 percent from November 2018.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 21,998 vehicles, an increase of 20.4 percent from November 2018.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 952 vehicles, a decrease of 2.0 percent from November 2018.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,367 vehicles, an increase of 7.7 percent from November 2018.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, November 2019

Nov. 2019 Nov. 2018 % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % BMW CPO 10,758 8,509 26.4% 108,163 113,432 -4.6% BMW Total Pre-Owned 21,998 18,267 20.4% 230,208 223,276 3.1% MINI CPO 952 971 -2.0% 11,718 12,551 -6.6% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,367 2,198 7.7% 27,419 29,406 -6.8%