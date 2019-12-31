Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery Hosts New Year’s Eve Party

Bring in the new year with Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery! The brewery will transform into a 1920s speakeasy for the occasion, and the party will feature games, prizes, and surprises all night long.

Holden will put together a delicious, speakeasy-themed menu for the night. David Neil Edwards will perform live music at 7:00 pm, and Squirrel Level Road will take over at 9:00 pm.

And to top it all off, there will be beer releases from 8:00 pm to midnight, featuring both new surprises and old favorites. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.

There is cover charge for the event. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire (flappers, Gatsby-themed, and etc).

Ciclops Cyderi & Brewery is located at 197 E Saint John St, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29306. Visit ciclopscyderiandbrewery.com/events/new-years-eve-its-a-gangsters-paradise for additional information.