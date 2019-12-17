City Council Approves Rezoning for Habitat for Humanity Homes in Duncan Park

City council recently voted 6-1 to approve a rezoning request that will allow construction of two new owner-occupied Habitat for Humanity homes on the corner of Union St. and Ponce de Leon Ave. in the Duncan Park neighborhood.

Council member Sterling Anderson voted against.

The rezoning will allow Habitat for Humanity to divide the large wooded lot (23,300 sq ft.) into the two parcels needed to construct two homes. Nearby residential parcels vary between 10,500 and 14,000 sq. ft. and are also single family homes.

A number of Duncan Park residents spoke against the rezoning, citing concerns about the impact on nearby property values and the loss of trees on the property, which has been vacant for nearly a century. Under its original zoning, Habitat for Humanity would’ve been able to construct one home. Staff recommended approving the rezoning request, citing the developers plans to build single-family, owner-occupied housing that conforms to the neighborhood and the City’s stated goal of increasing the number of affordable housing options. Council will consider final approval of the rezoning at their meeting on January 13, 2020.

For more from the recent city council meeting, see the full video below.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.