CycleBar Ride For St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic on Saturday, Dec. 7

CycleBar Spartanburg is hosting a cycle class for St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 7. All proceeds from rides purchased will go directly to the clinic and the work that it does to provide quality healthcare to uninsured Spartanburg County residents.

Rides start at $25 and can be purchased up to $100 (depending on how much you would like to donate). Consider having someone sponsor your ride to maximize your gift!

General Manager and Lead CycleStar Simone will be leading this class and organizers want to pack it full. There will be snacks and time to chat after the class. Sign up to participate at members.cyclebar.com/book/cyclebar-spartanburg/piq_1486029.

St. Luke’s offers quality health care to uninsured Spartanburg County residents. The clinic meets their need for primary medical care, physician-ordered medications, mental health counseling, and patient education. Services such as X-rays and laboratory tests, inpatient and outpatient procedures are provided by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System. Referrals for specialized care are made through a network of participating physicians. Crucial medications are dispensed at St. Luke’s Pharmacy. Some are donated by local physicians and pharmaceutical companies, but many must be purchased for patients.

Learn more about St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic at www.slfmc.org.