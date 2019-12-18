Dantherm Cooling Opens Its New Global Headquarters in Spartanburg

Dantherm Cooling, a Spartanburg-based engineering and manufacturing firm that produces high-quality climate control technology for electronic equipment cabinets and structures, announces the grand opening of its new global headquarters.

The new 42,000 sq. ft. facility — located at 671 Springfield Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303 — will house corporate sales offices, engineering design suites, and full manufacturing space. It will also feature a custom showroom and a state-of-the-art, UL-certified lab with upgraded testing capabilities.

The new headquarters represents a major expansion of the company, which expects to add up to a hundred new employees over the next few years. The new location sits on over seven acres of land, which gives the company additional room to further expand the facility as needed to meet future growth.

Dantherm Cooling, the former US business unit of Dantherm Holding A/S, a Danish manufacturer of HVAC&R equipment, became an independent company in 2018 when it was acquired by Madison, WI based Dane Manufacturing. Dane is an over 100-year-old manufacturing company with a rich history of making high quality products for many customers. Dantherm has been located in Spartanburg since 1996, and with the recent purchase and investment into R&D and operations, it rapidly outgrew its current space.

Company CEO, Troy F. Berg says, “This new facility is a major investment in our company’s capabilities and provides the extra space needed to accommodate much more future growth. This facility sets the company up for the next five years of growth we will obtain. Most of our staff are local, so there is a great deal of pride that the most innovative and industry-leading solutions in our industry are growing again and launching new very innovative products and they’re coming out of the high-tech area of Spartanburg, SC.”

Dantherm Cooling president, Greg Kaye, agrees: “We like to say about ourselves that we’re ‘crazy around here. It’s one of our attributes because we passionately believe we can achieve the impossible,’ and that’s our culture. We’ve built a global company right here in the upstate of South Carolina, and we have the best engineers designing the most innovative products with our production folks making those technologies come to life every day. We are very pleased our Parent company has given Dantherm Cooling the resources to continue to innovate, expand our operations and grow jobs to impact people’s lives here in the upstate. This is a really exciting time to be a part of this vibrant growing company and we are very upbeat as we head into 2020 with lots of new projects.”

The grand opening ceremony for the new facility will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm.