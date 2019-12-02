GivingTuesday: A Global Day of Giving on Dec. 3

On Tuesday, December 3, charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world will come together for one common purpose: to celebrate and encourage giving.

Anyone, anywhere can get involved in #GivingTuesday and give back in a way that is meaningful to them. From fundraising to volunteering to pro bono service, #GivingTuesday is a great way to engage your community and to become a part of a larger worldwide movement that promotes generosity. You are the most important part of making this movement a reality.

One of the best ways to get involved is in your own community. GivingTuesday.org has created a directory to help you find organizations, charities, events and more in your own community.

You don’t have to participate just on December 3, 2019, you can also be an informed giver throughout the year! Visit GivingTuesday.org’s Great Giving resource page to elevate your giving from having momentary meaning to becoming monumentally meaningful.