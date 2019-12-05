GSP Celebrates New Passenger Activity Record

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) continues its unprecedented passenger growth trend. GSP recently surpassed its previous annual passenger activity record of 2,317,984 passengers set in 2018.

Since opening in October 1962, over 50 million passengers have flown in and out of the airport connecting Upstate residents to the world.

“This is truly a momentous day at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport,” said Dave Edwards, president and CEO. “GSP is proud to be the region’s hometown airport and we are thrilled to share this achievement with the many customers who have made GSP their airport of choice.”

Passengers aboard the record-breaking flight were greeted with a celebration at the gate and surprised with $100 airline gift cards and a week of free parking in the airport’s Daily Parking Lot. Fifty gift cards were given away to celebrate the airport’s achievement of achieving the 50 million passenger benchmark.

GSP’s airline partners are taking note of the airport’s strong market. In the last 18 months, airlines have added new nonstop service to six cities and added more flights and larger jets allowing customers more options to reach their favorite destinations. Southwest Airlines was the most recent airline to expand its service at GSP with the November 3 launch of daily nonstop service to Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI).

Visit gspairport.com for additional information.