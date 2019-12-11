Roper Mountain Science Center’s Holiday Laser Shows

You’ve never seen holiday lights like this before! Join Roper Mountain Science Center this holiday season for a unique experience!

The two laser shows offered this year are Holiday Wonderland and A Trans-Siberian Christmas, and performances take place on Fridays and Saturdays now through December 21.

These laser shows are not recommended for children ages 5 and under. Pre-purchasing is recommended to reserve your spot. Please arrive twenty minutes prior to the show time as no late entry will be allowed. The laser shows contain bright, flashing lights that may cause discomfort to those with light sensitivity or other pre-existing conditions.

Each show’s playlist and running time is listed below.

Holiday Wonderland (41:20)

Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

White Christmas – Bing Crosby

A Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives

Here Comes Santa Claus – Gene Autry

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Johnny Mathis

Blue Christmas – Elvis Presley

Jingle Bells – Frank Sinatra

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Judy Garland

Frosty The Snowman – Jimmy Durante

Please Come Home For Christmas – Charles Brown

The Christmas Song – Nat “King” Cole

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – Gene Autry

Oiche Chiun (Silent Night) – Enya

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

A Trans-Siberian Christmas (37:29)

Requiem

O Come All Ye Faithful O Holy Night

Promises To Keep

Christmas Dreams

First Snow

This Christmas Day

Wizards In Winter

A Mad Russian’s Christmas

Christmas Canon

Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24

Tickets are available now and will sell out, so don’t wait! The cost is $8 for adults and children, or $4 for Roper Mountain Science Center members. Please visit RoperMountain.org for additional information.