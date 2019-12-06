Santa Fun Run 5k on Saturday, December 7

The 2019 Santa Fun Run 5K returns to help make the holidays merry and bright on Saturday, December 7. The race begins at 9:00 am at Leroy Mathis Park, 50 Bishop Street, in Inman, SC.

Packet pick-up and race day registration is from 8:00 am until 9:00 am. There is no cost to register for this event! Organizers ask only that participants bring an unwrapped toy.

Last year, 240 people ran this race and once again, the only cost to run is a toy donation. These toys are given to kids in the Upstate community via the Inman Police Department and Upstate Family Resource Center. The big man himself, Santa Claus, will be there for those who have last minute Christmas requests.

If anyone has any questions regarding the race, feel free to call 864-595-5368 or visit allevents.in/spartanburg/santa-fun-run-5k-no-cost-just-a-toy-donation/200018270320337.

So come out to this fun run and walk and have a great time to support a great cause!