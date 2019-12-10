SCDOT Unveils Bicycle Pedestrian Action Plan

At a recent SCDOT Commission meeting, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall unveiled a new Bike-Ped Safety Action Plan. The plan incorporates many requests for safe, multimodal streets.

The full details of the action plan were not discussed, but the South Carolina Livable Communities Alliance looks forward to working with Secretary Hall, commissioners, and staff at the SCDOT to find out more and ensure safer streets for people biking and walking in South Carolina.

The Action Plan, as outlined above, incorporates many of South Carolina Livable Communities Alliance’s requests for safe, multimodal streets. This is a huge step forward for SCDOT and a huge win for our efforts to make South Carolina’s streets safe for all users and means SCDOT is listening to your concerns.

The South Carolina Livable Communities Alliance would like to thank everyone who signed the petition, wrote a letter, filled out a postcard, or testified at a commission meeting to help make this progress for multi-modal streets happen!

Prepared by South Carolina Livable Communities Alliance.