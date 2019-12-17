Spartanburg County Foundation Seeking 2020 Mary Thomas Award Nominations

The Spartanburg County Foundation is currently seeking nominations for the 2020 Mary L. Thomas Award for Civic Leadership and Community Change.

This annual award honors individuals who are making a significant difference in Spartanburg County through innovation, community leadership, and civic participation.

The recipient of the Mary L. Thomas Award for Civic Leadership and Community Changewill receive an award at The Spartanburg County Foundation’s Annual Meeting and will be honored with a $5,000 grant to be given to a charity selected by the recipient and the Foundation.

The nominee must demonstrate the following criteria for selection:

Innovation

Identifying innovative solutions and implementing new ideas that successfully address critical issues facing the Spartanburg community.

Community Leadership and Impact

Adding value, providing leadership, and contributing to positive change in the Spartanburg community.

Civic Participation and Community Engagement

Investing time and effectively engaging multiple segments of the community in problem solving to contribute to positive community growth and transformation.

To learn more about the Mary L. Thomas Award for Civic Leadership and Community Change or to nominate an individual, please visit their website at www.spcf.org.