Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble Presents Holiday Concert This Sunday

The Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble will present its annual Holiday Concert at the Chapman Cultural Center at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 8. Expect jazzy versions of your Christmas and holiday favorites and tacky attire worn by the band.

The concert will be free to attend and takes place from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 8. This year’s concert will feature the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s take on the Nutcracker Suite, along with great singing by Diane Lee and Darin Dotson.

The Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble is based in Spartanburg, SC. Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Wright, the Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble is composed of musicians with diverse backgrounds from the Spartanburg area. Whether young or experienced, amateur or professional, the common tie is a love of jazz music. Established in 1996 under the auspices of the Spartanburg Community Band, the Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble was formed in order to create an opportunity for local musicians to provide quality jazz performances to the public.

The Jazz Band performs at events such as Spartanburg’s Spring Fling, Music on Main, Dickens of a Christmas, and for special programs such as the Pan American Games for the Blind. The Jazz Band also performs on its own during the popular Ice Cream Sundays Summer Concert Series and Christmas Festival.

Please visit scband.org for additional information.