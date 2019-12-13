The Snowman and Other Holiday Favorites Presented by Spartanburg Philharmonic

Join the Spartanburg Philharmonic as they celebrate the season with a family-friendly, one-hour concert at the Chapman Center this Saturday and Sunday, December 14-15.

Concert times are Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4:00 pm and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2:30 pm.

Each show will feature holiday favorites along with a screening of the classic short film, The Snowman (1982) with the original soundtrack performed live by the chamber orchestra under the direction of Stefan Sanders.

In 1982, Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book, The Snowman was adapted as a 26-minute animated film by TVC, at the time the UK’s longest established animation studio. In keeping with the book, the film of The Snowman is wordless and free of dialogue, except for the now iconic song, “Walking in the Air” which features as part of a now timeless musical score. Both song and score were written and composed by Howard Blake, who had in fact written the melody some years before having been inspired by a walk on a Cornish beach. Experience the magic of this beloved and touching story come alive on stage!

The film and book have received many distinguished accolades over the years. The book was named to the Lewis Carroll Shelf Award list and the film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film and received a BAFTA TV Award.

Experience the magic of this beloved and touching story come alive on stage!

For additional information and to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org.