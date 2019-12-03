Welcome the Holiday Season With Giving Tuesday

Every year, Americans participate in Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, which help you find great deals and support local businesses. Today marks a different way to get in the holiday spirit.

Giving Tuesday is a global day to celebrate and encourage giving. It’s is an opportunity to promote philanthropy, give back to your community, and support causes you care about.

We hope you will decide to give to a nonprofit that matters in your life.

The Chapman Cultural Center, an organization focused on developing and strengthening the arts, humanities, and sciences in Spartanburg, is participating in this year’s giving campaign. Donations can be made online at www.ChapmanCulturalCenter.org or by visiting the center on St. John Street.

United Way of the Piedmont is also participating in Giving Tuesday with a social media campaign. The organization plans to post donation information and updates on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds.

The Spartanburg Art Museum is another organization taking part in this year’s campaign. The museum has been part of the Spartanburg Community for over 100 years. Their goal is to continue enriching our Downtown Cultural District and the community at large by making art accessible to everyone. Visit www.spartanburgartmuseum.org/givingtuesday for additional information.

Looking for other ways to help out? Visit Spartanburg.com’s Volunteer Opportunities section to find a local nonprofit in need of help.