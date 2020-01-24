50th Annual Upstate South Carolina Boat Show

The Upstate South Carolina Boat Show, one of the largest events of its kind in the region, returns to the Greenville Convention Center this weekend, Friday, Jan. 24, through Sunday, Jan. 26.

This is the premier “get ready for spring selling season” kickoff event for boat dealers. This annual event, now in its 50th year, features a vast array of boats including: fishing, pontoon, speed, ski, cruisers, and personal watercraft.

Also on display will be boat docks, kayaks, fishing equipment, fish camps, and finance and insurance vendors; everything you need to start the season right!

So step aboard and explore boats of all shapes and sizes including the latest models. Talk with experts and other boaters about features and innovations while sharing your boating stories. With one place to come for everything boating, you’ll find the boat of your dreams – to turn your days and weekends into vacations of a lifetime!

The show is open from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday, Jan. 24; 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on Saturday, Jan. 25; and 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, and free for children six and under. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Visit UpstateSCBoatShow.com for more information.