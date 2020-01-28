All About the Allman Brothers Band at Hub City Bookshop on Thursday, Jan. 30

Join Spartanburg’s own Michael Buffalo Smith on Thursday, January 30, at Hub City Bookshop to promote his latest book, The Road Goes on Forever: 50 Years of the Allman Brothers Band Music.

Marshall Tucker Band drummer, Paul T. Riddle, will also join the event for music and conversation, as he has appeared as a member of the Allman Brothers band alongside the late great Butch Trucks while filling in for his friend Jaimoe.

Michael Buffalo Smith began his journey as a rock journalist while in high school, but came to be known as “The Ambassador of Southern Rock” following the creation of his GRITZ magazine in 1998. He has written countless features, reviews and interviews for a wide variety of publications, including Rolling Stone, Mojo, Goldmine, Relix, Hittin the Note, Blue Suede News, Sandlapper, the Spartanburg Herald Journal, the Tryon Daily Bulletin, the Polk County News Journal, and more. Smith will read passages from the book and a signing and Q&A with Paul T. Riddle will follow.

About the Book



The Road Goes on Forever: Fifty Years of Allman Brothers Band Music utilizes history, personal interviews and many collected documents to aid in the telling of the story of the humble beginnings and half-century career of the original southern rock band on this, the fiftieth anniversary of their formation.

“This is truly the “Bible” of the Allman Brothers Band.” – Chuck Leavell musical director and keyboardist for the Rolling Stones. Former member of the Allman Brothers band.)

Author Michael Buffalo Smith personally spoke with former Allman Brothers members including Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Butch Trucks. Warren Haynes, and Allen Woody, as well as producers, engineers, roadies and fans to create a tribute to Macon, Georgia’s greatest rock and roll export. Smith takes us inside the Big House on Vineville Avenue in Macon where the band lived during their peak years and into Capricorn Studios where they recorded all of their original albums.

“Michael Buffalo Smith has done it again! Just when you think you’ve read everything there is to know about Southern Rockers, here he comes again with a wealth of info on the fathers of the genre—The Allman Brothers Band! This is a “must read!” – Paul Hornsby (Record Producer, Keyboardist, founding member of Hourglass with Duane and Gregg Allman)

The albums are each given the spotlight as well, including Gregg and Dickey’s solo projects, and the book explores the exhaustive list of recording credits accumulated by Duane Allman during his far too short career. There is a complete review of the unprecedented 40th anniversary Beacon Theatre residency in 2009 that found the band joined onstage by a veritable who’s who of contemporary music greats. More than just a history of the greatest southern band of all time, The Road Goes on Forever is a reference manual for fans of the band, a book filled with ramblin’ men, blue skies, Georgia peaches, and great music. Foreword by former band member and current Rolling Stones band leader, Chuck Leavell.

“[This book] is one of those rare works that is able to capture moments in time, and to remind us all why those moments are worth remembering. This book took me back to those long summer nights spent listening to low-watt FM stations, trying in vain to duplicate the distinctive opening notes of “Whipping Post;” it took me back to rainy afternoons pouring over every square inch of the album cover to At Fillmore Eastas if it were a sacred text; reminded me of the sense of loss I felt each and every time one of the legends who belonged to this iconic band rode the midnight train. Michael Buffalo Smith puts a human face on the band that in so many ways invented the genre that came to be called Southern Rock.” – Raymond Atkins (Author of Set List)

This event takes place on Thursday, January 30, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm and is free and open to the public. Visit the Hub City website website for additional information.