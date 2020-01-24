Chapman Cultural Center Helps Create New Public Art Installation at Cleveland Park

Chapman Cultural Center loves public art installations because they’re easy to enjoy for everyone in the Spartanburg community.

That’s why they teamed up with the County of Spartanburg to recruit artists to design and implement a public art installation between Cleveland Park and Berry Field.

There were three goals in mind for this project:

To create a brighter, safer, and more visually-pleasing walkway for pedestrians

To increase the inventory of public art in Spartanburg

To engage with local artists and provide opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and professional development

Frankie Zombie and Adrian Meadows came up with an incredible design for this walkway, and Chapman Cultural Center is so excited for it to officially open on Monday, February 10, at 4:00 PM. Join the community at the ribbon cutting and come check out the new art!

Before the Installation

After the Installation

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.