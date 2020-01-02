Chapman Cultural Center Receives $2,500 Grant From Dorman Centre Wal-Mart

Chapman Cultural Center has received a $2,500 grant from the Dorman Centre Wal-Mart. The grant was used in support of Chapman’s Arts and Science Education programming.

Chapman Cultural Center provides STEAM: Advantage Arts and Sciences programming throughout Spartanburg County. STEAM programming takes the traditional STEM curriculum and introduces an arts component, which helps children develop the creative thinking skills they will need in a dynamic and ever-changing workforce. The program is two pronged, with the award-winning Muse Machine concept, which features three school-wide performances in theater, music, and dance. The program also includes an Artist-in-Residence, who works with individual classes to teach them a creative art, such as puppetry, metal work, or glass fusion.

Heather Daniels, Assistant Store Manager at Dorman Centre said: “Wal-Mart is proud to support this wonderful program. We are dedicated to investing in our local communities to improve the quality of life for everyone here.” Local Wal-Mart associates are also encouraged to volunteer at non-profit organizations, and the company will make additional donations based on their volunteer hours.

“Arts education is proven to dramatically increase student performance, as well as teacher satisfaction. Ensuring that we are able to continue providing our community with this vital resource is the bedrock of our mission,” said Lisa O’Connell, Vice President of Resource Development for Chapman Cultural Center. “Thanks to the support of Wal-Mart, every child in Spartanburg County has the opportunity to be introduced to the arts and to have world-class arts experiences.”

Chapman Cultural Center is located on East Saint John St in downtown Spartanburg, SC. Please visit www.ChapmanCulturalCenter.org for more information.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center.