Clemson University to Host Inaugural First Tee National Championship

The first-ever First Tee National Championship will be held June 21-26, 2020 at Clemson University. The event will bring together First Tee’s elite players for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped build the strength of character needed to play at the collegiate or next level.

The winners of each girls and boys’ division will be awarded with the Tattersall Cup named after First Tee Trustee, Fred Tattersall. Each winner will earn an exemption into the PGA TOUR Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee held at Pebble Beach Golf Links September 18-20, 2020.

“We are excited to announce the First Tee National Championship and play our inaugural event at Clemson University,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee president. “Our goal is to provide each participant with a college level experience both on and off the golf course. We are thankful to longtime First Tee supporter Fred Tattersall for creating this opportunity for the young people in our chapter network.”

First Tee National Championship will be held annually at various college campuses around the nation providing First Tee participants the opportunity to network with participants from across the country and take in the “college experience” including dorm-living, campus tours and more. Clemson University’s The Walker Course is set to host the inaugural Championship.

Applications for First Tee participants will open January 28. Applicants will be selected based on their golf skill, competitive golf experience and handicap.

First Tee is a youth development organization dedicated to helping young people build character through the game of golf. The National Championship is one of more than 10 national opportunities provided by First Tee headquarters to empower and motivate teens as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities. For more information on the tournament and First Tee, visit www.thefirsttee.org.

Written by Sara Henika, First Tee.