Converse College Announces the Converse Promise Scholarship

Converse College recently announced the Converse Promise, a scholarship program for South Carolina high school seniors who graduate in the top 10 percent of their class.

Eligible students will receive up to the value of full tuition for up to eight semesters at Converse College. In order to qualify, students must graduate in the top 10 percent of their class, attend a high school in the state of South Carolina, and maintain eligibility to receive a full federal Pell grant. They also should have registered as a full-time student status, completed the FAFSA application by May 1 and have submitted a deposit to Converse College by May 1, for the fall semester immediately following high school graduation.

“Since 1889, Converse has been dedicated to helping the students of our state develop their unique voice, strong values, and a vision for the future,” says Krista L. Newkirk, President at Converse College. “The Converse Promise makes a private educational experience available to those South Carolina students who seek a personalized education that provides the professional skills they need to be successful in their careers.”

Jamie A. Grant, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Converse College, says “At Converse, we are committed to the success of our students. Some of them have the academic ability to complete their coursework but may not have adequate financial means. The Converse Promise provides the financial support they need to continue their educational journey for all four years.”

The Converse Promise expands upon the 2014 tuition reset by Converse College, which reduced tuition for its students by 43 percent, demonstrating Converse College’s commitment to the affordability and accessibility of a private liberal arts education.

For more information on the Converse Promise, visit converse.edu/converse-promise/.