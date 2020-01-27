Looking Back on 10 Years of Public, Private Recreation Investment in Spartanburg

With Spartanburg’s explosive growth across every sector over the past decade, it’s probably not surprising that the number and variety of ways for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and get active has also grown exponentially.

Whether it’s the city’s $2.5 million neighborhood parks improvement plan that touched all corners of our city, or the addition of new parks at the Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport and Denny’s Plaza, or the new Butterfly Branch Greenway on the Northside, or the public-private partnership led by Partners for Active Living that has seen more than $1.7 million invested in the new Rail Yard Park along the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, or any of the other dozens of improvements and additions our community has seen, there has never been a better time to get outside and enjoy yourself in Spartanburg.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with PAL Executive Director Laura Ringo about this tremendous growth and change. Listen below for more and let the city know about your favorite new park or recreation opportunity!

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.