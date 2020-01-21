Milliken & Company Innovations Earn R&D 100 Award Recognition

Manufacturer Milliken & Company is pleased to announce DeltaMax Performance Modifiers and Polartec Power Air fabric each won an R&D 100 award and D2 Convertible Flooring was selected as a finalist.

All three innovations were recognized at the awards ceremony held Dec. 6 alongside other meaningful product offerings. Now in its 56th year, R&D 100 Awards honor 100 new and remarkable innovations that disrupt industries and create positive change across six categories.

“We are honored to accept this recognition of our materials science expertise,” said Halsey M. Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “Together, our associates work to conceptualize, develop, manufacture and distribute solutions that positively impact our world, now and for generations to come.”

Milliken’s vast portfolio of products represents a deep-rooted commitment to innovative research and development. Since acquiring its first patent in 1927, Milliken’s research and development team, known as the Community of Innovators, drives the company to find solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges. Milliken’s Community of Innovators comprises cross-functional associates, ranging from advanced-degree scientists to field experts, and fuels one of the larger U.S. patent collections held by a private company.

This year, Milliken’s R&D 100 honorees help address issues like plastics circularity, fleece textiles’ environmental impact and built-environment safety with forward-leading insight.

