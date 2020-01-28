NextEra Energy Completes 74.9-MW South Carolina Solar Project

NextEra Energy Resources recently started operations at its newest solar energy generating facility, the Shaw Creek Solar Energy Center in Aiken. The 74.9-MW solar facility features more than 270,000 tracking photovoltaic solar panels.

“We are proud to supply customers with clean, renewable energy from the Shaw Creek Solar Energy Center,” said Matt Handel, VP of development for NextEra Energy Resources. “This solar project will generate cost-effective, home-grown, clean energy for South Carolina and provide significant tax revenue to Aiken County for years to come.”

The Shaw Creek Solar Energy Center spans 560 acres, approximately 15 miles northwest of Aiken. Construction lasted 10 months and created hundreds of construction jobs in Aiken County and South Carolina and stimulated the purchase of regional goods and services from more than a dozen local vendors.

“NextEra Energy Resources has been a great addition to our community,” said Gary Bunker, Aiken County Council chairman. “We are already seeing the project’s positive economic impact in Aiken County and it further positions us as a leader in clean energy production.”

Over its operational life, the Shaw Creek Solar Energy Center is expected to generate nearly $9 million in additional tax revenue for Aiken County. Shaw Creek is owned and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.