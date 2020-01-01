Share Your Thoughts on Spartanburg’s Progress With #Spartanburg2020

Can you remember a more transformative decade in Spartanburg than the one we’re bidding farewell to in 2019?

The City of Spartanburg staff certainly can’t. In fact, even trying to list the changes seen since 2010 quickly devolves into a spiral of “what did I leave out?” doubt. From the hundreds of millions invested in downtown Spartanburg, to the combined public, private, and nonprofit efforts on our city’s Northside, the city we had a decade ago was in an enormously different place from the one we call home today.

It’s with that tremendous change in mind that the City of Spartanburg is launching a new project in January that will encourage locals to answer one question: What, to you, was the most transformative in Spartanburg over the last decade?

Over the coming weeks, the city is going to be presenting and curating those answers on their website and social media accounts from local leaders and residents, highlighting your experiences of Spartanburg in these past 10 years through video, podcasts, written pieces, and posts using the #Spartanburg2020 hashtag. Listen below for more, and get ready to let the city know your thoughts!

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.