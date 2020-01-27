South Carolina Kicks off the Energy Efficiency Roadmap Initiative

The Energy Office is pleased to announce the launch of the South Carolina Energy Efficiency Roadmap to seize energy efficiency opportunities in the state.

Facilitated by the Duke University Nicholas Institute, the roadmap will review remaining energy efficiency recommendations from the 2016 Energy Plan according to current priorities, identify new opportunities, and develop next steps. The initiative is loosely based on the success of a similar process recently completed in North Carolina by the Nicholas Institute.

The first stakeholder workshop was held on November 18, 2019, with over 50 participants from a diverse range of organizations. During this meeting, attendees developed shared objectives to increase energy efficiency in South Carolina by:

Expanding the coordination, engagement, and education of thought leaders, policymakers, and all levels of consumers on energy efficiency issues.

Creating accessible and adequate funding mechanisms for cost-effective efficiency investments.

Employing equitable and transparent processes to reduce energy burdens for vulnerable communities by pursuing an equitable and just transition to an energy efficient economy.

Guided by an advisory committee, individual working groups will focus on efficiency in buildings, energy equity and justice, utility programs, financing mechanisms, and public and nonprofit entities. The final Energy Efficiency Roadmap report is expected to be completed by October 2020.

Visit energy.sc.gov/energyplan for additional information.