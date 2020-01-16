Spartanburg City Council Welcomes Two New Members

Spartanburg City Council kicked off a new decade by welcoming two new members to the council, Meghan Smith and Rob Rain.

Rob Rain will represent District 2 on the city’s east side after defeating former council member Alan Jenkins in November, and Meghan Smith will serve District 1 on the city’s west side after defeating council member Sterling Anderson. This is the first time either has held elected office.

Also at the swearing-in meeting, city council heard an overview of the upcoming Comprehensive Planning process from consultant Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative. The 18-month process will ultimately replace the city’s current Comprehensive Plan, which was crafted in 1999.

The new plan is expected to guide the city’s path for the next 20 years, informing strategies on areas as wide-ranging as racial equity, housing, economics, health and wellness, parks and recreation, public facilities, infrastructure, traffic, and the overall livability of Spartanburg for decades to come. A robust public input plan, which will include extensive information gathering from all corners of the city, is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

For more on the recent city council meeting, see the full video below and visit the City of Spartanburg website.

Spartanburg City Council meeting, January 13, 2020 from City of Spartanburg on Vimeo.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.