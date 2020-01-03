Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Hank Williams: Lost Highway

Spartanburg Little Theatre kicks off 2020 with Hank Williams: Lost Highway, a musical retelling of the life of the man that shaped the face of American popular music forever.

Hank Williams: Lost Highway hits the stage at the Chapman Cultural Center in Spartanburg’s Downtown Cultural District with performances January 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 8:00 pm; and January 12, 18, and 19 at 3:00 pm.

Lyrics from Williams’ songs and the stories behind them work together to paint a picture of both the tragedy and the humor in Williams’ short life. The show features over 20 of Williams’s best loved songs, performed live by Hank and the Drifting Cowboys, including timeless classics such as, “Hey Good Lookin’”, “Move It On Over”, “Jambalaya”, and “Your Cheatin’ Heart”. A humorous and heartfelt tribute, Hank Williams: Lost Highway reveals an intimate portrait of the passionate and troubled man behind the music.

Tickets for Hank Williams: Lost Highway can be purchased by calling the Chapman Cultural Center ticket office at (864) 542-2787 or by ordering online at www.spartanburglittletheatre.com. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, and $20 for students. A group discount of 20% is available for parties of 10 or more.

Content Advisory: Hank Williams: Lost Highway contains mature themes and some adult language.

Hank Williams: Lost Highway is presented in part with support from Ellis Law Firm, LLC.