Spartanburg Philharmonic Presents Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn on Jan. 31

Warning: Information you find on this page may be outdated or incorrect.

Chapman Cultural Center will host GRAMMY award winner Béla Fleck along with singer-songwriter Abigail Washburn on Friday, January 31, at 8:00 pm. The performance will also feature Spartanburg’s own Nolan Stolz!

World-renowned banjo player Béla Fleck is the recipient of multiple GRAMMY Awards and nominations going back to 1998. His total GRAMMY count is 16 wins and 30 nominations. He has been nominated in more categories than any instrumentalist in GRAMMY history!

If American old-time music is about taking earlier, simpler ways of life and music-making as one’s model, Abigail Washburn has proven herself to be a bracing revelation to that tradition. She — a singing, songwriting, Illinois-born, Nashville-based clawhammer banjo player — is every bit as interested in the present and the future as she is in the past, and every bit as attuned to the global as she is to the local. Abigail pairs venerable folk elements with far-flung sounds, and the results feel both strangely familiar and unlike anything anybody’s ever heard before.

Fleck and Washburn met at a square dance and began playing music together a dozen years ago, beginning with the Sparrow Quartet. They married shortly thereafter and became parents to a cute little tot, Juno. In 2013, they joined forces for a very banjo-centric recording and touring project. Along with the obvious musical chemistry, this family band would keep their family together – on tour. Their debut album “Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn” took home the 2016 Grammy for Best Folk album.

Learn more about Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn on their respective websites.

Doors open for the performance at 6:45 pm with drinks and live music in the lobby. The performance will start at 8:00 pm.

For more information visit www.spartanburgphilharmonic.org/events/2019/2/belaandabigail.