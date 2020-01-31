Sundays Unplugged at Chapman Cultural Center

Chapman Cultural Center is open every Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm, to provide casual and cultural experiences for those who want to “unplug.”

Spartanburg Art Museum, Spartanburg Regional History Museum, Artists’ Guild of Spartanburg, and the Student Galleries are all open with free admission. The John F. Green Spartanburg Science Center is open with a small admission fee. In addition, one or more local musicians will perform a free mini-concert at no charge between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The Sunday, February 2, performance will feature Billy Dalton Music. Billy grew up listening to and playing bluegrass music in the late ’70s and early ’80s. After stints playing guitar with area bluegrass bands, he was bitten by the songwriting bug after attending a concert by legendary folk artist Nanci Griffith. Billy now performs regionally with his wife and sometimes co-writer Lynn. His music has been described as “folk and Americana colliding with style.”



The Sundays Unplugged series will continue in February with the following musicians:

2/9/2020 – Robert Bertinelli

2/16/2020 – Bill Heacox

2/23/2020 – Paul Bowman Fingerstyle-Guitarist

For more info, please call (864) 542-ARTS or visit the Chapman Cultural Center website.

Prepared by Chapman Cultural Center. Sunday programming is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.