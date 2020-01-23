Upstate Forever to Host 2020 ForeverGreen Luncheon on Feb. 24

Upstate Forever is excited to host the annual ForeverGreen Awards Luncheon on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Embassy Suites on Verdae Boulevard in Greenville.

The luncheon celebrates individuals for significant contributions in fields related to conservation and sustainable growth. In addition to the awards program, this year’s ForeverGreen Luncheon will feature a celebration to honor Upstate Forever’s founder and conservation hero, Brad Wyche.

Upstate Forever’s Executive Director, Andrea Cooper, is thrilled to celebrate individuals throughout the Upstate, who are actively working to better the environment as a whole. “This year will be very special as we celebrate our fearless founder, Brad Wyche. Without his humble leadership and dedication to finding common ground, Upstate Forever would not be where it is today,” Cooper said.

In 1998, Brad Wyche left a successful law practice and founded Upstate Forever to protect special places and promote responsible growth in our region. During the first year, he worked alone in his home with no funds and no staff. Today, Upstate Forever has 21 staff members and has protected more than 23,000 acres across the Upstate. The positive impact Brad has made on the Upstate — and South Carolina as a whole — is tremendous.

This year’s award recipients are:

The Marjorie E. Schmidt Stewardship Award: Tom Kester, for his faithful ongoing support of Upstate Forever and other local conservation efforts

Norman Pulliam, for his visionary leadership as SC Department of Natural Resources board chair

Public Servant of the Year: Rep. Bill Sandifer, for his game-changing role in passing the Energy Freedom Act

Upstate Forever’s 2020 ForeverGreen Annual Awards Luncheon

Monday, February 24th at 11:00 am

Embassy Suites, 670 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville

Individual tickets to the ForeverGreen Luncheon are for sale at the Eventbrite page at forevergreen2020.eventbrite.com.

Discounted early bird tickets are available for $35 each until 5 pm on 1/31/20. After that, tickets are $50 each and are on sale until the luncheon begins.

For more information, please contact Murray Dorn at [email protected] or visit www.upstateforever.org.