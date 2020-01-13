Vino Volo Opens New MarketBar Concept at GSP Airport

Vino Volo, a nationally recognized airport wine bar operator and retailer, has made Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) the first airport to offer a Vino Volo MarketBar.

The new concept, which offers wine, beer and gourmet bakery items in a wine country casual and modern setting, opened on December 16. Vino Volo’s MarketBar occupies an 824-square foot space in the airport’s Grand Hall near Concourse B and the Airside Garden. Wines are sold by the glass and the bottle. The MarketBar also features local products by Greenville-based Methodical Coffee, Southern Pressed Juicery and Le Petit Croissant Bakery.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers another opportunity to experience high-quality food and beverage service at GSP. Vino Volo is a terrific addition to our award-winning concessions program,” said Minor Shaw, chairperson of the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District.

“At GSP, we continually look for ways to take the customer experience to new heights. We are proud to work with another company that’s so well regarded in the airport food and beverage industry,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO.

GSP and Vino Volo have both been recognized by Airport Experience News (AXN) with AXN Awards for their innovative offerings. GSP won an AXN award for Best Concessions Program Design and Vino Volo won for Food Operator with the Highest Regard for Customer Service 11 years in a row. In addition, Vino Volo has been honored as the Retailer with the Highest Regard for Customer Service, Best Airport Bar, Best Brand and Best Overall Operator.

“Vino Volo is extremely excited to bring our new MarketBar concept to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport,” said Mark Sill, Senior Vice President of Vino Volo. “GSP is the gateway to a burgeoning food and wine-savvy region and we intend to represent the best locally-inspired products and food menu items. We can’t think of a better airport partner to work with as we launch this extension of our brand.”

Vino Volo was founded in 2004 and it has 47 company stores in 35 airports across the United States and Canada.

Visit vinovolo.com and gspairport.com for additional information.