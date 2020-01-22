West Main Artists Co-op to Host 10th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, March 21

West Main Artists Co-op is celebrating its 10th anniversary as well as its new name, Artists Collective | Spartanburg, on Saturday, March 21, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The entire community is invited to join the celebration to “sparkle more and shine bright” with West Main Artists Co-op while enjoying an evening of scavenger hunts – with prizes, Cribb’s cuisine, sparkling wine, and a chance to buy some awesome art!

Tickets to the Sparkle & Shine fundraiser on Saturday, March 21, are $40 for individuals and $75 for couples.

The paired exhibition, titled Sparkle & Shine, will run from March 3rd through March 28th in Galleries 2 and 3. Special art offerings have been created and donated by the member artists to sell at $110 each. Most of these are 10” x 20” paintings or photographs but will also include other mediums, such as jewelry, ceramics, and prints. As always, more art will be available everywhere on the walls and in the studios of the 20,000 square foot building.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Artists Collective | Spartanburg to continue its mission. Artists Collective | Spartanburg is located at 578 West Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29301.

Visit www.westmainartists.org for additional information.