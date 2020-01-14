Why Reconnecting Our Rural Communities Matters

You may be reading this from your desk workstation, or perhaps a laptop in a coffee shop. You might even be perusing this on your smartphone. It’s a common, everyday occurrence that can easily be taken for granted.

Unfortunately, in many parts of rural South Carolina – it’s not only a luxury to have broadband internet access, it’s not even possible.

Investment in rural broadband is a priority for USDA Rural Development and they are doing it through the ReConnect broadband infrastructure program. It’s still considered a pilot project, and South Carolina is one of the first states to see investment from this new opportunity. To date, USDA has invested $300,687,772 in high-speed broadband infrastructure which will create or improve rural e-Connectivity for rural customers across 18 states.

USDA is providing the financial backing to bring nearly 4,000 rural families, as well as farms, schools, businesses, and health and public safety facilities online using high speed fiber to the premises.

The goal of these projects is to intitiate a generational leap in communications technology that will not only bring the world and a wealth of resources within the grasp of these communities – it will give South Carolina a greater opportunity to share itself with the world.

Visit www.usda.gov/reconnect for additional information.