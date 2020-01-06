Wine Down With Marie Benedict on January 8

Wine down with Marie Benedict, New York Times bestselling author of The Only Woman in the Room, on Wednesday, January 8, at Hub City Bookshop!

Her latest novel, Lady Clementine, focuses on Winston Churchill’s influential wife, Clementine Churchill.

In 1909, Clementine steps off a train with her new husband, Winston. An angry woman emerges from the crowd to attack, shoving him in the direction of an oncoming train. Just before he stumbles, Clementine grabs him by his suit jacket. This will not be the last time Clementine Churchill will save her husband.

Lady Clementine is the ferocious story of the ambitious woman beside Winston Churchill, the story of a partner who did not flinch through the sweeping darkness of war, and who would not surrender either to expectations or to enemies.

Susan Meissner, bestselling author of The Last Year of the War, said about Marie Benedict: “[She] is a true master at weaving the threads of the past into a compelling story for today. Here is the fictionalized account of the person who was the unequivocal wind beneath Winston Churchill’s wings — a woman whose impact on the world-shaper that was World War II has been begging to be told. A remarkable story of remarkable woman.”

