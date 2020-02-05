A #Spartanburg2020 Look at Downtown Living and Culture

For the next installment in the City of Spartanburg Podcast’s #Spartanburg2020 series, the hosts talk with a trio of guests about what it’s like to live, work, create, and play in downtown Spartanburg.

Why choose to live here? Why is downtown Spartanburg the right place to express your creative vision? What amenities are we still lacking? What challenges are we facing, and how are those challenges different from the challenges Spartanburg has faced in previous generations?

The guests share their perspectives and their reasons for making Spartanburg home.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.