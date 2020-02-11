Advance America Announces New Corporate Name: Purpose Financial

Advance America, a consumer lender with its headquarters based in Spartanburg, announced it will now operate under a new corporate identity, Purpose Financial, Inc.

This change reflects the company’s evolution, becoming a family of brands offering a suite of consumer credit products that enhance financial inclusion and stability.

“The name Purpose Financial embodies our company’s transformation as we work to provide consumers with financial solutions that put them in a better place than they were the day before,” said Jim Ovenden, president and CEO of Purpose Financial. “As Purpose Financial, we will be able to better fulfill this mission for our customers and communities, while continuing to diversify, build toward and advocate for a more dynamic credit market that fully reflects consumers’ financial needs and expectations.”

Since 1997, Advance America has been a pioneer in the consumer credit and financial services market, with more than 5,000 employees in 1,800 storefronts and offices across 28 states. In recent years, the company has added to its portfolio of products and services, offering a variety of innovative, regulated and transparent small-dollar credit options in its centers and online.

Operating under its new corporate name, Purpose Financial, the company will continue to grow its family of brands, while remaining a leader in the competitive, rapidly shifting consumer financial services market. Purpose Financial will build on Advance America’s legacy as a customer-centric, community-based lender with an enhanced omni-channel experience designed to meet consumers’ ever-evolving credit needs. The company’s brands include Advance America and a number of regional brands, as well as opportunities for additional brands and services in the future.

Under this new structure, employees in the company’s corporate offices, including its Spartanburg headquarters, will be employed by Purpose Financial; employees serving consumers in Advance America centers will continue to work for Advance America, now a subsidiary of the new company. Advance America will continue to be our consumer-facing brand.

For more information about Purpose Financial, please visit HavePurpose.com.