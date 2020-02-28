Denny’s Plaza to Receive a Fresh Look

Thanks to a grant given by Noble Tree Foundation, Partners for Active Living and the City of Spartanburg will plant new trees at one of downtown Spartanburg’s favorite public spaces, Denny’s Plaza.

“The Noble Tree Foundation is thrilled to collaborate with Partners for Active Living, the City of Spartanburg and Denny’s in this exciting community improvement project. The 34 trees that will be planted around the outside border of Denny’s Plaza will contribute to the beautification of downtown Spartanburg and, in a small way, help improve our environment. Denny’s Plaza will become a more enjoyable area to visit for all of Spartanburg. “

Thanks to a partnership with Denny’s and Spartanburg School District 7, the City of Spartanburg recently constructed a new playground on Denny’s Plaza that serves the entire community and is often filled with families on weekends and evenings. This destination for families living and visiting downtown, and for the children at Meeting Street Academy is turning the Plaza from a passive one into one that encourages both quiet reflection, as well as active play.

“The new Denny’s Plaza playground is already filled with children and families. To ensure that this continues throughout the warmest months of the year, more shade will help,” said Laura Ringo, executive director of Partners for Active Living. “We are honored to work with the City of Spartanburg and Noble Tree Foundation.”

With so much new activity, the warm months at the park will be even better with more shade. The current trees surrounding the periphery of the square, which are in the public right-of-way, need to be replaced because they are in sever decline due to diseases. This will change soon thanks to the Noble Tree Foundation funding.

The city grounds team will plant Overcup Oaks, Trident Maples, and Bald Cypress along the edges of the square in the coming weeks.

“As our downtown continues its redevelopment, one of the most important aspect of conscious placemaking is balancing the urban hardscape with the beautification that only natural elements can provide. This collaboration between Noble Tree Foundation, Partners for Active Living, and the City will help us ensure that the Denny’s Plaza space remains an oasis of greenery for residents and visitors in Downtown Spartanburg,” said Christopher George, Communications Manager for the City of Spartanburg.

For more information, contact Laura Ringo, Executive Director at Partners for Active Living, at [email protected], or 864-598-9638.

Prepared by Partners for Active Living.