The City of Spartanburg Podcast Discusses the Tornado Recovery Effort in Spartanburg

It cut right through the heart of our city, and no one can ever remember seeing any weather event in Spartanburg quite like the tornado on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Carving a path through Spartanburg, from beyond the western edges of the city to our most eastern neighborhoods, the twister sowed chaos in our community and left behind debris and damage that will impact our residents’ lives for weeks to come.

On this episode of the City of Spartanburg Podcast, the hosts are talking with City Manager Chris Story about the city’s response to the tornado, what teams were called into action, what each phase of the recovery process means for residents, and what the city is doing to help return our community to normal. Check out the podcast below for more.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg Podcast on your smartphone? You can find it on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, or just search “Spartanburg City News” in your favorite podcast app. Theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.