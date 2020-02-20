Former U.S. Ambassador Alfred H. Moses to Speak at Wofford College on March 2

Former U.S. Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses will speak Monday, March 2, at Wofford College.

The 7:00 pm event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Harley Room of the Richardson Physical Activities Building.

Alfred H. Moses was appointed in 1994 by President Bill Clinton as U.S. ambassador to Romania, where he served for three years. His appointment followed his efforts over two decades to free Jews and others from Communist Romania.

In 2002, Moses was awarded Romania’s Marc Cruce medal by the president of that country, its highest category awarded; at the time, he was the only American to have received the award.

Following his ambassadorial service, Clinton appointed Moses as special presidential envoy for the Cyprus Conflict. Moses previously had served President Jimmy Carter as special adviser and special counsel.

Moses has practiced law since 1956 when he joined the Washington, D.C., law firm of Covington & Burling LLP, becoming a partner in 1965; he now is senior counsel to the firm. He is the author of “Bucharest Diary, Romania’s Journey from Darkness to Light,” published in 2018 by Brookings Institution.

Moses was elected four times as national president of the American Jewish Committee, the longest serving president in more than four decades.

The program is presented by the Office of the President and the Department of Government and International Affairs.