Greenville Tech to Offer Free Energy Efficiency Training Classes for SC Residents

Greenville Technical College will provide three courses to South Carolina residents at no charge through a Workforce Pathways Grant funded by the SC General Assembly.

Please contact Joy Finch at [email protected] or 864-250-8155 to learn more and to register for the following courses. Funding is currently limited to SC residents only.

Solar Energy Technology Basics

5 sessions on Fridays from 8 am to 6 pm

Two options: January 31 – April 28, 2020 or March 13 – April 10, 2020

This course is a study of the fundamental concepts of solar energy and systems, site assessment, electrical and thermal energy, energy storage, return on investment and licensing requirements. Additional topics include relevant codes, permitting orientation, solar irradiance, energy analysis, active and passive solar systems and their appropriate uses for residential and light commercial applications.

Solar Photovoltaic Systems

10 sessions on Fridays from 8 am to 5 pm

April 17, 2020 – June 26, 2020

This course studies the installation and connections of solar photovoltaic (PV) components in residential or light commercial field applications. Students will be required to perform code compliant installations in field-simulated conditions and will design and install two complete solar PV systems during the lab portion of this class. Some strenuous activities will be required to complete this course. Students must have the ability to lift 50 pounds and work above ground level to install solar systems.

Building Operator Certification (www.theboc.info)

8 sessions on Fridays from 8 am to 4 pm

February 14, 2020 – June 19, 2020

This nationally recognized program offers facilities personnel the improved job skills and knowledge to transform workplaces to be more comfortable, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.