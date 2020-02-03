GSP to Host TSA PreCheck Registration Event Feb. 24-28

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) invites the community and passengers to enroll in the popular TSA Pre✓ expedited screening program on February 24-28.

The IndentoGO TSA Pre✓ Mobile Unit will be located at GSP from Monday, February 24, through Friday, February 28. Hours will be 9 AM-12 PM and 1 PM-5 PM Monday through Thursday and 9 AM-12 PM on Friday.

TSA Pre✓ is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience. For TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts. TSA Pre✓ has more than 450 lanes at 200-plus U.S. airports.

Applicants are encouraged to pre-enroll at www.identigo.com/precheck. To select the GSP enrollment event, type “Greer SC” for the location and then choose “POP-UP: Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.” Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To complete the application process, enrollees need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status or a valid U.S. passport. The process is completed onsite by providing fingerprints for a background check.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within a few days that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the number in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations.