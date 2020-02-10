Immedion Announces New Members of Managed Services Team in Spartanburg

Immedion, a provider of cloud, data center, and managed IT services, recently announced the addition of Ted Riley and Justin Richey to their Managed Services team in Spartanburg.

In their new roles as Senior Managed Services Support Engineers, Ted and Justin will provide hands-on network, server and end user support to resolve IT issues for Immedion’s Managed Services customer base.

Ted comes to Immedion from Michelin, where he was responsible for implementing and governing the Major Incident Management process for the Americas and supervising the resolution of all high-severity IT issues. Prior to that, he was an Infrastructure Support Consultant for GE. Ted has acquired 20 years of experience as an IT professional and holds a bachelor’s degree from Furman University.

Justin holds two bachelor’s degrees from ECPI University and has over 10 years of professional experience with Information Systems. Justin’s most recent roles prior to joining Immedion were IT Consultant and Network Engineer at Client Driven Technologies and Client Analyst at Self Regional Healthcare.

“I’m pleased to welcome Ted and Justin to the Managed Services Team,” said Immedion’s Vice President of Managed Services, Brandon Myers. “Both gentlemen bring strong IT backgrounds and their expertise will help our customers meet their needs and achieve the best possible solutions for their business.”

Visit www.immedion.com for additional information.