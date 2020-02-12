Join Spartanburg County Public Libraries to “Read 20 in 2020”

A new year is here, and the Spartanburg County Public Libraries are challenging you to make the most of it and “Read 20 in 2020!”

For the remainder of the year the library system challenges you to read 20 minutes every day. All you have to do is post a picture of the book you’re reading and tag the library system on Instagram using #scplread20 for a chance to win a prize.

No Instagram account? No worries! Come on in to your nearest branch to have a staff member take the photo and enter you in the contest.

Prizes will be given away on the 20th of each month:

Thursday, February 20

Friday, March 20

Monday, April 20

Wednesday, May 20

Saturday, June 20

Monday, July 20

Thursday, August 20

Sunday, September 20

Tuesday, October 20

Friday, November 20

Sunday, December 20