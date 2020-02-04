Palmetto Clean Fuels Requests Data on Alternative Fuel and Petroleum Efforts

As 2020 begins, Palmetto Clean Fuels is preparing to compile the 2019 Alternative Fuel and Petroleum Reduction Report for the US Department of Energy. ​This report covers efforts undertaken in the 2019 calendar year, Jan 1 – Dec 31, 2019.

Palmetto Clean Fuels collects data on the following projects or initiatives:

alternative fuel usage,

reduction in vehicle miles traveled,

idle reduction,

numbers and types of alternative fuel fleet vehicles, and

other petroleum-reducing measures in South Carolina.

If you have a project or initiative in your fleet that fits one of these categories and can be included in the 2019 Alternative Fuel and Petroleum Reduction Report, please complete the 2019 fillable PDF and return via email or fax to (803) 737-0842 by February 28, 2020.

Visit www.palmettocleanfuels.org for additional information.